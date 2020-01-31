Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 15,791 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,791 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Franklin Covey worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 1,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $434.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,587.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.81. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

