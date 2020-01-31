Rice Partnership LLC Grows Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 142.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $695,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

