Rice Partnership LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 88,451 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,173.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $48.87. 30,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,340. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

