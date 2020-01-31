Rice Partnership LLC Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $5.46 on Friday, reaching $223.35. 16,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The company had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

In other Waters news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,769 shares of company stock worth $8,385,820 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

