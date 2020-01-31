Rice Partnership LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.9% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.21. 3,720,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,395. The firm has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

