Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

RHI stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.63. 1,384,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,195. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. CL King started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.