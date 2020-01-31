Robert W. Baird Downgrades Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) to Neutral

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NAV. OTR Global lowered Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Navistar International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Navistar International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.68.

Shares of NYSE NAV opened at $24.07 on Friday. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Navistar International will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Navistar International by 101.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

