Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-5% to ~$6.83-7.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.70 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.62. 48,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.31. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.94.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.27.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.