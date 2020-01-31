Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

ROKU traded down $9.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.08. 14,856,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,251,502. Roku has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -356.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,979.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $14,938,294.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,789 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,294.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,081 shares of company stock worth $33,753,344. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 4.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 59.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Roku by 6.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

