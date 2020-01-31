Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 1,787,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.28. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 19.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $22,304,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

