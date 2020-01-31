Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,080 ($14.21) price objective on the stock.

RR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) price objective (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 918.56 ($12.08).

LON:RR opened at GBX 671.40 ($8.83) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 680.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 747.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion and a PE ratio of -5.36. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20).

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 546 shares of company stock valued at $390,704.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

