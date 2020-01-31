Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,390,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.73.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.09 on Friday, reaching $385.29. 8,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,968. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $282.74 and a twelve month high of $393.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

