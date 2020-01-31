Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.81.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,775. Ross Stores has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

