Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $114.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $122.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.81.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

