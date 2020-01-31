Royal Bank of Canada Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $44.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

PHM stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. 4,079,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

