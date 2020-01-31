Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Price Target to GBX 21

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 21 ($0.28) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intu Properties to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Intu Properties has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 40.79 ($0.54).

Shares of INTU traded down GBX 0.39 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 17.33 ($0.23). 2,269,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. Intu Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 20.46 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The stock has a market cap of $235.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

