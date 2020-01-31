Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKU. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.71.

BKU traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.36. 5,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,806. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

