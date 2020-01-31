Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.65 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC set a $1.40 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.09.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth $919,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in New Gold by 326.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Gold by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,781,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in New Gold by 1,528.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 510,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

