Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,319.47

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,319.47 and traded as low as $2,129.97. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $2,131.00, with a volume of 5,606,437 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDSA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,231.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,314.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

