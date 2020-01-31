Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,268. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.