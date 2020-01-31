Royal Dutch Shell Plc Plans Dividend of $0.47 (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RDSA opened at GBX 2,009.50 ($26.43) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,231.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,314.45. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDSA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

