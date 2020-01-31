RPC (NYSE:RES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

RES stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.21.

RES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

