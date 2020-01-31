RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Down 6.5%

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86, 1,155,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 555,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $189.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.64.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,426,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 346,217 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 374,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 270,222 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 809.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

