RTG MINING/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RTG) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of RTG MINING/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RTG) shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.09 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), 497,726 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 424% from the average session volume of 95,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of $41.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.74, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.09.

RTG MINING/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

