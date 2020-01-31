RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) Trading Down 3.6%

RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 10,192 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 647,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.76 million.

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

