Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $22,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $45.05 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $607.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

