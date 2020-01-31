Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,783,374 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,783,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,753,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.76% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,756,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,703,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,097,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,092,000. Finally, Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,129,000.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,300. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

