Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 825,828 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $168,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in General Motors by 15.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in General Motors by 27.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in General Motors by 4.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of GM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 672,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,625. General Motors has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.