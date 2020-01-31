Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $192.37 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Lowe’s Companies worth $192,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.85. 225,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,708. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

