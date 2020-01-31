Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,788 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Msci were worth $107,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Msci by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of MSCI traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,294. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $293.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.10.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

