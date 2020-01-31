Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 509,921 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 509,921 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $250,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 63,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,331. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

