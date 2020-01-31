Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 716,844 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.59% of D. R. Horton worth $114,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 71.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 43.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. 208,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

