Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RWEOY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

