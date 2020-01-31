Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on RWEOY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
Read More: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.