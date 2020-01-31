S.A. Mason LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after buying an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Oracle by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after buying an additional 984,173 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Oracle by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. 5,012,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,225,084. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

