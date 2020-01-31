S.A. Mason LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 123.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 483,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845,900. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

