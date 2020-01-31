S.A. Mason LLC Acquires Shares of 5,839 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $143.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

