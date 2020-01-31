S.A. Mason LLC Buys New Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rollins by 2,219.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

NYSE ROL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. 62,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

