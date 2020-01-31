S.A. Mason LLC Buys Shares of 3,081 O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $11.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.37. The company had a trading volume of 42,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,857. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $8,793,999.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock worth $19,631,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

