S.A. Mason LLC Invests $403,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,965,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,023. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.