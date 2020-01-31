S.A. Mason LLC Makes New Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,909,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.68. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

