S.A. Mason LLC Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.52. 822,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

