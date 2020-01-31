Sadoff Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 913 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241,185 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $13.26 on Friday, reaching $212.89. The stock had a trading volume of 387,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,473. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.49. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

