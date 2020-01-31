Sadoff Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.92. 494,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,514. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

