Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $44.82 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.5% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,351,000 after purchasing an additional 215,695 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.16. 2,914,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,397 shares of company stock worth $40,005,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

