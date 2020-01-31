Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,461 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 4.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $60,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 405.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.10. 14,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.63 and a 200 day moving average of $168.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $116.45 and a 12-month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.