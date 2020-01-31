Sadoff Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 353,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,000. Stericycle accounts for about 1.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Stericycle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,117,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after purchasing an additional 303,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 99,941 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.90. 163,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,637. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. ValuEngine lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

