Sadoff Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,445,000 after purchasing an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 670.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 901,305 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $119.00. 1,619,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,535. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $122.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

