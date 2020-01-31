Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €145.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €148.55 ($172.73).

Safran stock opened at €147.60 ($171.63) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €141.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.75. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

