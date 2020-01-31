salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,105,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $609,486,000 after purchasing an additional 483,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,865,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $97,321.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,589.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,805,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,514 shares of company stock worth $70,373,548 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,551. The company has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.84, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

