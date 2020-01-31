San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires Shares of 36,150 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 231,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 91,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. 575,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

